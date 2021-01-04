USPS

Looking for a Job? The USPS is Hiring and Has Immediate Openings

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Santa Clarita postal districts of the U.S. Postal Service have immediate job openings, it was announced Monday.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions also require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

The job openings are for Postal Support Employees/Mail Processing Clerk; Mail Handler Assistant; Automotive Technician; Maintenance Mechanic; City Carrier Assistant; Rural Carrier Associate; Postal Support Tractor Trailer Operator; Laborer Custodial; and Occupational Health Nurse.

For more information, go to usps.com and click on "USPS Jobs-Careers'' at the bottom left of the home page. Or go directly to www.usps.com/careers.

