Apple and Adidas stores among businesses looted and damaged in downtown LA

An Apple Store and other downtown Los Angeles businesses were looted and damaged after largely peaceful protests during daylight hours turned violent Monday evening during a fourth day of demonstrations over immigration enforcement raids.

A window was smashed at an Apple Store, where some merchandise was stolen and graffiti was painted on windows. Looters also targeted an Adidas store, pharmacy, marijuana dispensary and other locations.

Video also showed a damaged jewelry store with merchandise cleared from shelves.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chris Miller told City News Service one woman was arrested at the scene of the Apple Store burglary. At least two other people were seen being taken into custody by police for looting.

It was unclear exactly how many arrests were made in connection with Monday's violence after dozens of arrests over the weekend by various law enforcement agencies. The LAPD said its officers arrested 21 people Sunday, including one person on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly using a Molotov cocktail against officers.

People have also directed commercial grade fireworks at officers, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell added.

At least 50 arrests were reported over the weekend.

Historic Core Business Improvement District Executive Director Blair Besten said the organization is calling for a curfew and a National Guard presence in the area.

A team of prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office will review arrest reports and examine social media posts to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Local authorities have repeatedly condemned the presence of "agitators" who take advantage of political protests for criminal purposes.

More than 70 arrests were made as of Monday afternoon in connection with demonstrations in Los Angeles, so what comes next? Eric Leonard reports for NBC4 Investigates at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025.

In a post Tuesday on X, Mayor Karen Bass said, "Let me be clear: ANYONE who vandalized Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities.

"You will be held accountable."

Earlier Monday, a large crowd gathered in Gloria Molina Grand Park for a peaceful demonstration. Some participants were there to rally in support of a California labor union leader charged in connection with an ICE raid protest last week.

As night fell, a group clashed with police on a stretch of Los Angeles Street south of the 101 Freeway. Some people tossed fireworks and other objects at law enforcement, and authorities responded with tear gas and other less-lethal munitions.

Most of the crowd left the streets by early Tuesday morning.

On Sunday morning, about 300 federalized National Guard members were deployed to federal properties in Los Angeles, including the downtown LA Metropolitan Detention Center. McDonnell said the LAPD has a very good relationship with the National Guard after working closely together for months during the Palisades Fire that ignited Jan. 7.

More National Guard troops and about 700 Marines were activated by the federal government at the start of the week. A battalion of Marines deployed to LA is there Tuesday and ready to respond, the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, said at a budget hearing before senators.

The Marines will receive orders from the U.S. Northern Command, but Smith clarified they have not yet been called to respond. The Marines are trained for crowd control and will carry shields and batons, Smith said.

He reiterated that they have no arrest authority and are only there to protect federal property and personnel.