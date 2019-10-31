After smoke from multiple fires burning in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have impacted air quality levels, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory Thursday, as trick-or-treaters prepared to hit the streets.

The AQMD said air quality levels were unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning those with lung disease, older adults, and children are more susceptible.

"If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter, and avoiding vigorous physical activity," the AQMD said.

Near the Getty Fire, those in LAX, Reseda, North Hollywood, and Central Los Angeles may see moderate levels, which mean the air is acceptable.

The forecast showed winds may push "remaining smoke to the south and southwest, towards Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, and west Los Angeles."

Winds near Riverside County, and specifically Jurupa Valley where two fires had been burning, were expected to reach 20-25 mph, pushing it toward Riverside, Jurupa Valley, Mira Loma, Corona, and the Chino Valley.

The areas that will be directly impacted include: