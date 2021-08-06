Los Angeles Begins Effort to Verify, Track Vaccination Status of All City Employees

The city of Los Angeles has begun its effort to verify and track the vaccination status of all of its employees, according to memos circulated amongst a number of departments Friday.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, the city will begin to collect vaccination status information for workers including -- the number of employees in each department who've been fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, who are unvaccinated, and those who refuse to disclose their vaccination status.

"All city departments are required to verify and track the vaccination status of employees and provide a report to the Personnel Department's Medical Services Division," one of the internal memos said.

Several senior city officials say this is the first step towards creating the system that will enforce the new mandatory vaccination/constant testing program, which will have to be negotiated with the city's employee unions.

The news comes as last month the city announced that it was requiring employees to get vaccinated or take a COVID test weekly as coronavirus cases began surging again.

Last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez announced that all city employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

Hilda Solis, the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, issued this week an executive order to requiring all County employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 1, with exemptions for medical and religious purposes.