Los Angeles budget committee to consider Mayor Bass' proposed spending plan

Mayor Karen Bass' proposed spending plan aimed at closing a $1 billion budget deficit and addressing other financial challenges will go before the Los Angeles City Council Budget and Finance Committee.

The committee will convene in a special meeting Friday at Van Nuys City Hall to discuss and possibly revise the mayor's proposed $13.9 billion spending plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Members of the public can speak at the meeting about the budget proposal unveiled earlier this week.

A second committee meeting with another public comment period is scheduled for Monday.

The Fiscal Year 2025-2026 proposed budget was released Monday after the mayor addressed a broad range of challenges facing Los Angeles, including wildfire recovery, at her State of the City speech inside Los Angeles City Hall. Bass said her budget proposal will "deliver fundamental change to the way the city operates."

Bass has proposed cutting more than 2,700 city positions with 1,647 layoffs and the elimination of 1,053 vacant positions. Those savings, among other new revenue sources, are expected to lower the city's nearly $1 billion deficit to $800 million, according to the mayor.

The figures could change as the budget process advances toward final city council consideration in June.

The proposal also calls for the consolidation of some city departments.

Despite the personnel cuts, the proposed budget would be an 8.2% increase over the adopted spending plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The deficit is a result of a 35% reduction in tax revenue, overspending, an increase in liability payouts, labor costs and fire recovery efforts, the city said.

As a result of labor contracts, city employees will see an increase in salaries, costing an estimated $250 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

"My proposed budget is balanced but we are facing dire economic times," Bass said in a statement. "It's more important now than ever that we work closely with our state and labor partners, especially as we rebuild in the Palisades."

Bass traveled to Sacramento Wednesday to lobby state officials for a $2 billion relief package. Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce revisions to the state budget mid-May, which at that time city officials may have a better idea of where they stand financially.

Under the City Charter, Los Angeles must finalize its budget before the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.