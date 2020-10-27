coronavirus

LA County Tries to Extend CalFresh Waiver That Makes It Easier for Elderly to Get Food

"Food insecurity is a significant issue across Los Angeles County during these unprecedented times. As the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated, those who are elderly as well as people who have a disability, face significant challenges every day including not knowing where their next meal will come from,'' Solis said.

By City News Service

Fresh fruits and vegetables
Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture supporting California's request to extend a program that has made it easier for senior and disabled people to receive food benefits.

Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended weighing in on the Elderly Simplified Application Project, a state waiver which streamlines the process of applying for CalFresh benefits by waiving a requirement for a recertification interview, using data matching to make verification simpler, and certifying benefits for a longer period of time for elderly and disabled applicants.

Food insecurity 7 hours ago

Hunger and Poverty Are Rising as Coronavirus Stimulus Package Talks Drag On In Congress

Nevada 20 hours ago

Nevada Fines Airport, County Over Crowd Size at Trump Rally

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Texas Now Tied With California for Most COVID-19 Cases in Country

"Food insecurity is a significant issue across Los Angeles County during these unprecedented times. As the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated, those who are elderly as well as people who have a disability, face significant challenges every day including not knowing where their next meal will come from,'' Solis said.

"Barrier-reducing initiatives such as ESAP must be encouraged and supported because no person who is elderly or has a disability should have to go hungry in Los Angeles County,'' she said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19calfresh
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us