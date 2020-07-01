local business

Has COVID-19 Impacted Your Local Business? Tell Us Your Story

Interested in being featured in NBC's upcoming video series "Rebound?" Read below for instructions about how to submit your small business.

Own a local business that has been impacted by COVID-19? Tell us your story.
COVID-19 has impacted small businesses in Southern California in many ways. Some have shuttered their doors completely. Others have changed their workflows to accommodate for changes brought about by coronavirus. And others simply don’t have the funds available to keep their businesses afloat after shutting down for several weeks and months.

As the country slowly starts to reopen, we want to highlight small businesses in Southern California and across the nation and how they’ve coped with the unprecedented changes COVID-19 has brought. Have you modified your business since the pandemic began? Have you had to come up with creative ways to serve your clientele? 

If you’re interested in being featured in our upcoming “Rebound” series, please fill out the form below for consideration in the project. We will be accepting submissions until July 8.

