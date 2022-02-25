Here's Where SoCal's February Cold Snap Set Record Low Temperatures

Record low temperatures brought a chill to late February as a cold storm slowly moved out Southern California.

That storm, which brought fresh snow to the mountains, exited the region Wednesday, but left us with some low temperatures for the record books in the hours that followed.

A record low temperature of 39 was set Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport. That breaks the previous record of 40 set in 1987.

Record low temperatures also were set in other parts of Southern California.

Long Beach: 39, breaking previous record of 40 in 2018.

Camarillo: 33, matching the record low set in 2018.

Oxnard: 35, matching record low.

Santa Maria Airport: 29, matching record low.

The Central Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California were under freeze and frost warnings again early Friday

Subfreezing temperatures put the coastlines of Del Norte, Humboldt and Mendocino counties under a hard freeze warning, the National Weather Service said.

The San Francisco region weather office said temperatures on the third morning of the cold spell were running a few degrees warmer than 24 hours earlier and a building ridge of high pressure will start a gradual warming trend.

The freezes arrived after warm weather caused an early bloom of almond trees throughout California. The blossoms are very sensitive to cold.

Almonds are California's top crop, worth more than $5 billion.