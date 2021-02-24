Southern California

Rite Aid Says Vaccine Appointments Are Available as Early as Tomorrow at Some SoCal Locations

The doses would be given by a certified immunizing pharmacist. 

By Heather Navarro

Rite Aid was reminding Southern California residents that the drug store chain began offering COVID-19 vaccines, and stores had appointments available as early as Wednesday. 

CVS and Walgreens had also started doling out vaccines Feb. 12 as part of a federal program.

The coronavirus vaccine program at Rite Aid was offering appointments to those who are eligible, including those 65 and older, health-care workers, and long-term care residents and staff. See the eligibility guide here.

Follow-up appointments for a second dose would automatically be scheduled, the chain said. 

Here’s where those who are eligible can schedule an appointment.

The chain also offers free COVID-19 testing to anyone 4 and older. Find more information here.

Plan Your Vaccine: How and where to get vaccinated.

