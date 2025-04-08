Catholic priest in Downey arrested for raping a minor 

A Catholic priest serving at a church in Downey was arrested after being accused of raping a minor, LA County records showed Tuesday.

Fr. Jaime Arriaga, 41, was removed from ministry at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey after the allegation surfaced, the LA Archdiocese confirmed Tuesday.

“The archdiocese has a long-standing commitment to the protection of minors and the reporting and prevention of abuse, " the archdiocese said in a statement, adding that it reported Arriaga to law enforcement. The priest eventually surrendered to authorities.

The archdiocese, which reached a $880 million settlement over 1,354 child sexual abuse claims last October, said under its “zero-tolerance policy,” anyone who is “found to have harmed a minor” is permanently removed from his or her job.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Arriaga, who was arraigned on Monday, remained in custody, facing a charge of rape, according to county jail records.

Since being ordained in June 2024, Arriaga had been serving as associate pastor at the church, the archdiocese confirmed.

Anyone who may have experienced any misconduct involving Arriaga is encouraged to call the archdiocese’s Office of Victims Assistance Ministry at (213) 637-7650 or toll-free number (800)-355-2545.