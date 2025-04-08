Catholic Church

Catholic priest in Downey arrested for raping a minor 

Fr. Jaime Arriaga remained in custody after his initial court appearance Monday.

By Helen Jeong

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, California Jose Gomez gives Christmas mass in Spanish at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles Dec. 25, 2015. (Photo by Leo Jarzomb/MediaNews Group/San Gabriel Valley Tribune via Getty Images)

A Catholic priest serving at a church in Downey was arrested after being accused of raping a minor, LA County records showed Tuesday.

Fr. Jaime Arriaga, 41, was removed from ministry at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey after the allegation surfaced, the LA Archdiocese confirmed Tuesday.

“The archdiocese has a long-standing commitment to the protection of minors and the reporting and prevention of abuse, " the archdiocese said in a statement, adding that it reported Arriaga to law enforcement. The priest eventually surrendered to authorities.

The archdiocese, which reached a $880 million settlement over 1,354 child sexual abuse claims last October, said under its “zero-tolerance policy,” anyone who is “found to have harmed a minor” is permanently removed from his or her job.

Arriaga, who was arraigned on Monday, remained in custody, facing a charge of rape, according to county jail records.

Since being ordained in June 2024, Arriaga had been serving as associate pastor at the church, the archdiocese confirmed.

Anyone who may have experienced any misconduct involving Arriaga is encouraged to call the archdiocese’s Office of Victims Assistance Ministry at (213) 637-7650 or toll-free number (800)-355-2545. 

