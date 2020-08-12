Los Angeles Community College Districts Offers Online Enrollment Fairs

Special online open enrollment fairs for the upcoming semester will be hosted Wednesday by the nine schools in the Los Angeles Community College District.

The district is highlighting its flexible class schedules, guaranteed admission and affordability to would-be applicants.

First-time, full-time students may be eligible for two years of free tuition, plus a free Chromebook, under the district's L.A. College Promise Program. More information can be found at lacollegepromise.org.

Open enrollment for the fall semester will continue until Aug. 31, when classes begin. Applicants can apply and register at lacolleges.net or lacollegepromise.org for application and registration information.

The majority of fall classes will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. However, many classes that support careers and education for the state's essential services workforce infrastructure -- such as healthcare, construction, utility and mechanical services -- will have limited on-campus instruction.

Existing LACCD students can enroll in classes via the student portal, mycollege.laccd.edu, using their student email and password. Those who need help accessing the portal can reach out to the district's help desk between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 844-695-2223 or studenthelp@laccd.edu. Those contacts are for access issues only, not

enrollment information.

Links for the college enrollment fairs are listed here: