4 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus Reported in LA County

All of the four had traveled to northern Italy, where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

By Heather Navarro

View of Los Angeles at dusk taken from Beverly Hills, Mulholland Drive. The high rise offices of downtown are in the background, Hollywood in the foreground. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring a statewide emergency in California over the spread of novel coronavirus, four additional cases were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday.

All of the four had traveled to northern Italy, where there is an outbreak of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

Six cases were reported just the day before in LA, one of which was a CDC medical screener checking travelers for symptoms at LAX.

Two of the other cases were people who were most likely exposed to the novel coronavirus by a family member who previously tested positive, and lives outside LA County, public health officials said Wednesday.

The other three had also visited northern Italy.

Public Health officials were also asking anyone to protect themselves and others if feeling ill.

Suggestions for stopping the spread:

  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).
  • Face masks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.
  • Get a flu immunization if you have not done so this season.
Erika Gomez, a 24-year-old English teacher from Southern California living in China has been quarantined in her studio apartment for 40 days. She shared her experience as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Local public health emergencies were also previously declared in Pasadena and Long Beach, though there were no confirmed cases in those cities.

Later Wednesday, the first known death in California due to coronavirus was reported in Placer County, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency. California is the third U.S. state to do so over coronavirus fears.

