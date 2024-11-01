November election: Three Los Angeles County propositions on the ballot 

Los Angeles County voters will decide on the fate of Measure A, E and G next week.

Measure A would repeal Measure H, a tax measure passed in 2017 to create a .25% sales tax with the money going toward homelessness services. The new proposition would then replace Measure H with a .50% sales tax for the next 10 years in LA County to support those unhoused.

Measure E, if passed, would create $0.06 parcel tax per square foot on some renovations made. The money would go to support firefighters and paramedics.

Measure G would expand the Los Angeles County government, increasing the number of county supervisors from five to nine and creating a new position of a county mayor.