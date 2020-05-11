LA County Beaches Are Reopening With Rules to Keep Visitors on the Move

Los Angeles County beaches are reopening Wednesday, but visitors will have to keep it moving.

Running, walking, surfing and swimming are all allowed, but sitting or lying on the sand won't be permitted. Parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain off limits.

LA County's beaches have been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order.

On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020

But health official are trying to avoid typical beach activities that bring visitors into close contact, so sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picnicking will all be off limits, according to the Department of Beaches and Harbors. Beach parking lots will remain closed, as will the beach bike path and all piers and boardwalks, according to the county.

Beachgoers will also have to wear masks and maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others under continued social-distancing requirements.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery urged people to adhere to the rules in Los Angeles County.

Metro's mask requirements go into effect. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Monday May 11, 2020.

Also in the South Bay, Hermosa Beach was set to re-open with the same restrictions. Hermosa Beach’s Strand and Pier were to stay closed. Hermosa parking lots will be open with time limits.

Orange County's beaches are also open under active-use-only restrictions, however, many people were seen in recent days lying on towels and sunbathing, in apparent defiance of the requirements. Authorities have said they would try to educate people in violation of the rules instead of issuing citations.