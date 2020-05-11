coronavirus pandemic

LA County Beaches Are Reopening With Rules to Keep Visitors on the Move

The beaches have been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they remained off limits even as the coastline reopened for active use in Orange County.

By Staff Report

Getty

Los Angeles County beaches are reopening Wednesday, but visitors will have to keep it moving.

Running, walking, surfing and swimming are all allowed, but sitting or lying on the sand won't be permitted. Parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain off limits.

LA County's beaches have been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order.

But health official are trying to avoid typical beach activities that bring visitors into close contact, so sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picnicking will all be off limits, according to the Department of Beaches and Harbors. Beach parking lots will remain closed, as will the beach bike path and all piers and boardwalks, according to the county.

Beachgoers will also have to wear masks and maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others under continued social-distancing requirements.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery urged people to adhere to the rules in Los Angeles County.

Metro's mask requirements go into effect. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Monday May 11, 2020.

Also in the South Bay, Hermosa Beach was set to re-open with the same restrictions. Hermosa Beach’s Strand and Pier were to stay closed. Hermosa parking lots will be open with time limits.

Los Angeles County Jail May 11

LA Sheriff Says Inmates Tried to Infect Themselves With Coronavirus

food delivery apps May 11

Viral Post Raises Questions About How Much Restaurants Earn From Delivery Apps

coronavirus May 11

Brawl Breaks Out After Two Men Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Target Store

Orange County's beaches are also open under active-use-only restrictions, however, many people were seen in recent days lying on towels and sunbathing, in apparent defiance of the requirements. Authorities have said they would try to educate people in violation of the rules instead of issuing citations.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicBeachesBeach Closures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us