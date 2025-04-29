The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a staggering $4 billion payout to settle sexual abuse claims made by more than 7,000 victims.

The abuse claims date back to 1959, with the majority happening at foster care and Department of Probation facilities.

The record settlement was made possible by California State Assembly Bill 218, which was passed in 2019 to lift the statute of limitations for sexual misconducts involving minors, giving more time for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a lawsuit.

For those who were assaulted as a child, the historic settlement means acknowledgement and accountability, according to one of the lawyers representing the victims.

“These people are living with a lifelong injury that will never heal,” Patrick McNicholas, who represents 1,200 of the plaintiffs, said. “This is a chance for them to be recognized to obtain some closure and hopefully to move forward.”

But the $4 billion settlement created a massive hole for the county with a $49 billion annual budget, especially as the government is faced with unexpected costs related to the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the massive settlement is a “huge hit” for the county, impacting the government’s ability to negotiate labor contracts with unionized workers.

“I’ve been with the county since 1989. If we had not had to pay off the $4 billion, right now we wouldn’t be having people striking,” Barger said, explaining why the county offered a 0% increase for cost of living for more than 50,000 county workers.

The hurdle in contract negotiations sparked a 48-hour strike Monday evening with the workers walking off the job, suspending or restricting public services across the region.

Barger added the union is aware of the financial challenges that the county is facing although the union accuses the county of failing to fairly negotiate a new contract.

“Even the union knows that $4 billion has compromised our ability to negotiate,” Barger added. “We need to be able to make sure when we write a check, you can cash it.”