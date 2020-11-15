Los Angeles County Deputies Fatally Shoot Armed Man

Los Angeles County deputies fatally shot a Black man early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a revolver in their direction, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a news release. He is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Deputies at the South Los Angeles Station received a call early Sunday reporting that a man was standing in the middle of the street holding a gun, the release stated.

When they arrived, they saw the man pointing the gun at a vehicle and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Authorities allege that the man turned and pointed the weapon in the deputies' direction, prompting at least one deputy to fire.

Information such as how many bullets were fired and if the man also shot at the deputies was not immediately released.