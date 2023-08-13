Los Angeles County Fire canine teams to assist fire-ravaged Maui

Two canine teams from the Los Angeles County Fire Department will be part of a state Urban Search and Rescue team being deployed as part of the disaster response to the wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui, officials announced.

The teams are part of an effort approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which also includes units from Riverside, Alameda and Sacramento counties.

“The LACoFD sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones; to the injured; and to all who have been displaced, lost homes, and businesses due to the wildfires that have ravaged the beautiful island of Maui,'' Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said late Saturday. ``We send our Maui ohana strength and our support during this difficult time.''

At least 93 people have been killed by the fires that started Tuesday night, swept through the west end of Maui and leveled the town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, according to federal authorities.

Nearly 300 homes and other structures, some of them landmarks, have been destroyed, officials in Hawaii said.

U.S. Coast Guard and Army National Guard troops were handling rescue and relief operations around the island.

Newsom announced Thursday that California would deploy resources and urban search and rescue teams to assist in the response.

“California stands with the people of Maui and all Hawaiians amid these horrific wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina,'' Newsom said. ``Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need.''

It was unclear how the teams from California would be utilized.

Supervisor Janice Hahn joined in offering condolences and supporting the deployment of local resources.

“The County of Los Angeles knows all too well the devastation and pain Maui is experiencing right now,” Hahn said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Maui. I am grateful to FEMA and California Governor Gavin Newsom for deploying USAR teams, including our LACoFD ... canine teams to assist in the recovery efforts.”