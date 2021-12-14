omicron

15 Omicron Cases in LA County, as San Bernardino Announces 1st

Pasadena also announced its first case of omicron.

By Heather Navarro

omicron variant ct
NBC Connecticut

As Los Angeles County announced a total of 15 cases of the omicron variant of COVID, San Bernardino County said its first case was detected.

A man living in Redlands who was fully vaccinated and had also had a booster shot traveled out of state to a conference, and upon return started showing symptoms.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Tuesday, LA County reported eight omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 15.

The LA County Department of Public Health said seven patients were symptomatic, but none required hospitalization. Five of the eight were fully vaccinated, and none have received a booster, the county said. One of the group had traveled overseas, while two traveled outside California. Two of the eight had previously battled COVID infections. Two of the cases live in the same home.

Business 6 hours ago

Apple Will Require Masks for Customers at All U.S. Stores Because of Rising Covid Cases

coronavirus 5 hours ago

United Airlines Expects Year-End Travel to Top Thanksgiving Despite Omicron Variant

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Omicron Now Makes Up Almost 3% of U.S. Covid Cases, According to the CDC

Pasadena, which has its own health department, has also confirmed its first case of the variant. Long Beach, which also has its own health department, previously confirmed one case.

The news of the spread of the omicron variant came as California clamped down with a mask mandate following a Thanksgiving surge of positive COVID cases.

Starting Wednesday, mask-wearing will be mandatory in all indoor public settings across California, regardless of vaccination status. Los Angeles County already had this mask mandate in effect. It will remain in place until Jan. 15.

UCLA's Dr. Timothy Brewer says coronavirus vaccine booster doses can help your immune system against the Omicron variant much better than your first and second shots. Immune systems that have received more doses are able to have "a broader response," he explains.

This article tagged under:

omicronCOVID-19LA CountyPasadenaSan Bernardino County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us