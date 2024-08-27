Los Angeles County pool season extends into fall

While in past years Los Angeles County swimming pools typically closed in mid-August, the facilities will remain open through Oct. 31 this season, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Monday.

"The warm weather isn't over, and neither is Los Angeles County's pool season," said Hahn, who led the effort to keep pools open longer. "It never made sense that our pools used to close in mid-August, and I am grateful that with the support of my colleagues and the hard work of our Parks and Recreation Department, we are keeping our pools open to the public through Halloween."

This is the first year that pools are open 6-days a week and will remain open through the end of October. L.A. County Parks and Recreation, which manages 41 pools across 30 locations, recruited more pool lifeguards and the county increased the starting pay for those positions by 20% to $23.86 per hour.

The department hired 356 new pool lifeguards and rehired another 224 for a total of nearly 600 pool lifeguards.

L.A. County also invested in new lighting at pools so swimmers can enjoy the pools as the sun rises later and sets earlier in the fall. Residents can participate in several programs at recreation and parks' facilities such as low-cost swim teams, senior aquatic exercise, and a first-ever Summer Parks After Dark pool events series, among other activities.

Pool schedules have been adjusted slightly for the fall. A complete list of county pools can be viewed online here.