LA County to Hand Out $100 Million in Rent Relief

Los Angeles city residents are not eligible, as the city received a separate allocation of federal funds for its residents.

Residents unable to pay their rent and living on 30% of the median income can receive up to $10,000. Those at 50% of the median income can receive up to $7,500.

Los Angeles County is launching a $100 million rent relief fund -- open for applications on Aug. 17 -- to help residents in areas most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds to be managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, and will be paid directly to landlords to settle unpaid rent.

County officials said they hope the program will help 8,000 to 9,000 households. The program will open Monday and remain open for two weeks to provide emergency rental assistance for low-income renters who are struggling as a result of the health and economic crisis.

A lottery for eligible applicants will be held at the end of the application period.

The eligible income limit for a household of four people, including money earned by all adults in that household, is $56,300. Residents can check their eligibility via a FAQ at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief.

Reasons for inability to pay rent can include loss of income due to reduced hours or business closures, medical costs related to COVID-19, increased child care costs, or loss of income related to emergency measures put in place after March 13.

Residents who live in ZIP codes at higher risk of eviction and other socioeconomic vulnerabilities will be fast-tracked for assistance, according to authorities. Approximately 50% of the funding will be allocated to these ZIP codes, which are identified on the LACDA website.

Renters who receive subsidies under Section 8 are not eligible.

All relief will be paid directly to landlords. A W-9 form is needed from property owners to receive rental income on behalf of their qualified tenant.

To receive money from Los Angeles County, owners must agree not to evict the tenant for six months after the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration and not to raise the rent for one year after the declaration ends.

Citizenship documentation will not be requested from any renters or property owners.

Once the program opens, residents can apply at https://211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or by calling 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to be eligible for the lottery.