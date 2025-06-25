Los Angeles County see 22% drop in overdose deaths

Drug-related overdose deaths in Los Angeles County fell by 22% in 2024 -- the most significant drop in the county's history, according to a report released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health.

The decrease includes a 37% drop in fentanyl-related deaths and a 20% decrease in methamphetamine-related fatalities, based on data from the county's Department of Medical Examiner.

Officials said the declines reflect the impact of expanded investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services

According to Public Health, overdose and poisoning deaths fell from 3,137 in 2023 to 2,438 in 2024 -- the lowest number recorded since 2019.

"The decline in overdose deaths in L.A. County is a clear sign that public health investments are saving lives -- reflecting the power of innovative, community led strategies grounded in care and prevention,'' county

Supervisor Holly Mitchell said in a statement.

"However, despite this encouraging trend, Black residents and individuals living in poverty continue to face disproportionately high rates of overdose deaths.''

Mitchell said the data highlights the critical importance of maintaining support for fair and inclusive public health efforts, particularly those developed with and guided by trusted community partners.

Fentanyl remained the most common drug involved in fatal overdoses, although its share of accidental overdose deaths dropped to 52% in 2024 from 64% the year prior, according to the report. Adults between ages 40 and 64 were most affected, followed by adults ages 26 to 39. Males continued to account for the majority of fentanyl-related deaths.

Public Health officials said the county increased funding for substance use prevention services by more than 260%, treatment services by 275% and harm reduction efforts by 500% last year.

Programs such as the Fentanyl Frontline media campaign aim to expand access to naloxone -- a medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses -- and reduce stigma around addiction, according to health officials.

"In the midst of the worst overdose and substance use crisis in Los Angeles County's history, I am encouraged by this steadfast decline in overdose deaths for the second year in a row,'' Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

"This is a testament to the County's investment in public health and its comprehensive approach to addressing substance use, including harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.''

Solis said the progress is encouraging but stressed the need to intensify efforts, including expanding access to naloxone, supporting youth prevention in schools and ensuring culturally appropriate services.

"As the safety net for Los Angeles County residents, we must leave no one behind," Solis said.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called the progress ``encouraging,'' but warned that opioids and methamphetamine still fuel a public health emergency.

She said they are working to ensure people know that treatment is not only available but accessible, and that recovery is possible.

Supervisor Janice Hahn credited tools such as Narcan and fentanyl testing kits for the progress, but cautioned that federal funding cuts could undermine local gains.

The county's Reaching the 95% initiative, ByLAforLA.org -- a website and community-powered platform -- and expanded funding strategies were all cited as key drivers of the decline in deaths.

"This progress reflects the dedication of countless staff and community partners who work every day to connect people with life-saving resources and care,'' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

"While we are encouraged by this trend, we know the work is far from over. Sustained investment in prevention, treatment, and recovery services is essential to ensuring every person in our community has the opportunity to live a healthy, supported life.''