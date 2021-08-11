5 Freeway

One Wounded in Sheriff's Department Shooting on 5 Freeway North of LA

Part of the freeway was closed for the investigation in the Castaic area.

One person was wounded Wednesday in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shooting on the 5 Freeway north of LA.

No deputies were injured. Details about the wounded person’s condition were not immediately available. 

Video from NewsChopper4 showed what appeared to be a sedan on the side of the freeway with several patrol vehicles and at least one ambulance parked nearby. 

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. 

The southbound 5 Freeway was closed in the Castaic area for the investigation. Northbound lanes are open.

