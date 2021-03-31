LA County Sheriff

LA Sheriff's Department Opens Use-of-Force Investigation Into Struggle With Package Theft Suspect

Video posted to social media shows the encounter as deputies tried to take the man into custody.Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Canyon Country

By Staff Reports

1151884349
Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

A use-of-force investigation was launched after video surfaced of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Station struggling to take a man into custody on suspicion of package theft, the department said late Tuesday.

The encounter between deputies and the suspected thief occurred about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near Jakes Way and Danielson Street in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Santa Clarita Valley Station deputies were sent to the neighborhood on a call of a package theft, the sheriff's department reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Deputies encountered a man near the intersection who was walking with a package. The man said the package wasn't his, and deputies tried to detain him, the sheriff's department said in its statement.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Westlake 4 hours ago

Fire at Vacant House Spreads to Westlake Apartment

UCLA 8 hours ago

Couches Burned and Fireworks Ignited as UCLA Students Celebrate the Final Four-Bound Bruins

Deputies later determined that the man was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier about an hour earlier in which "a handgun was simulated," the statement said. More details about the robbery were not immediately available.

The postal carrier identified the man as the attacker, deputies said.

The suspect was booked at Santa Clarita Valley Station on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer. His name was not immediately released.

No serious injured were reported.

The video, taken from inside a car across the street, opens with the man above a deputy on the ground. A second deputy appears to pull the man off by using a neck hold, and both deputies struggle to subdue him.

About 20 seconds pass and deputies appear to have control of the man when he begins kicking and temporarily breaks free of the deputies' hold. A vehicle pulls up and blocks the view of the struggle and the video ends.

Anyone who witnessed the case was asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at 661-255-1121. A use of force investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA County SheriffSanta Clarita valleypackage thiefCanyon Country
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us