When Can I Get a Vaccine? LA County's Vaccine Schedule Explained

As the global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 2 million, Los Angeles faces the daunting and life-or-death problem of being the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot.

In California’s most populous county, Los Angeles is approaching the 1 million case mark, with 10 people on average testing positive every minute. County public data also reports that every six minutes, someone dies from COVID-19.

This leaves many wondering when they can get doses of the every scarce vaccine in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles released a vaccine schedule, putting everyone from health care workers to essential workers to those 65 and older in tiers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced Jan. 13 that all seniors 65 and older qualified to get a vaccine, putting them higher up on the list. Recently, LA County Health officials said seniors won’t get vaccine access until all health care workers with direct contact get or are offered vaccines.

Changes are being made almost daily. Woo can get a vaccine and when? Patrick Healy reports Jan. 15, 2021.

Elsewhere in Southern California, in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, those 65 and older have been getting vaccinated since the announcement. LA and Ventura counties say they need to focus on other groups first before bringing in seniors. Despite other counties making seniors eligible, there have been issues with getting appointments.

Each county is working on a system to allow people to sign up, contributing to the rush or information, and confusion.

With limited doses of the vaccine -- LA County’s public health director said there just weren’t enough so far -- so who gets a vaccine and when?

Here’s how the schedule breaks down, and note the timeline estimates of when each group can get vaccinated all depends on state prioritization requirements.

Phase 1A — Now Through Early February

Phase 1A is open health care workers who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients, LA County says.

This means that “low-risk” health care workers, like administrative staff who do not have contact with patients, are lower on the list.

When should everyone be offered a vaccine in Phase 1A?

Everyone in Phase 1A is expected to be vaccinated or offered a vaccine by late January or early February.

Who is in Phase 1A?

Tier 1

Healthcare workers and residents of skilled nursing facilities

Healthcare workers and residents of other long-term care facilities. This group includes facilities that care for older or disabled adults, like assisted living facilities.

And health care workers in:

Acute care hospitals

Acute psychiatric hospitals

Correctional facility hospitals

Dialysis centers

Emergency medical services, including EMTs and Paramedics

Infusion/oncology centers

Residential and inpatient substance use disorder (SUD) treatment facilities

Residential and inpatient mental health facilities

Tier 2

Health care Workers in:

Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contracted Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Programs (STRTP) and Transitional Shelter Care Program Facilities (TSCF)

Department of Mental Health

Home healthcare organizations and home health agencies (in-home supportive service personnel)

Intermediate care facilities (for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care)

Outpatient substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, mental health facilities, and crisis stabilization units

Public Health field staff who have face to face contact with patients/public (e.g. during testing, contact tracing, outbreak investigations)

Primary care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, and correctional facility clinics

Urgent care clinics

Office of Diversion and Re-entry (ODR)

Medical shelters

Sheltered and Unsheltered settings who are providing direct clinical care for people experiencing homelessness

Field-based community health workers, including promotoras (including those involved with testing, contact tracing, or supportive services to persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19)

Regional Centers

Outreach workers who have face-to-face contact with people experiencing homelessness

Tier 3

Health care workers who qualify as:

Acupuncturists

Chiropractors

COVID-19 Testing

Death Care (mortuaries)

Dental and Other Oral Health Clinics

Laboratories

Occupational Health

Optometry Clinics

Pharmacies (if not working in settings at higher tiers)

Physical Therapists/Occupational Therapists (if not working in settings at higher tiers)

School and University Health Centers

Specialty Clinics

Speech Therapists

Surgery Centers

Phase 1B — Early February Through Late March

People in Phase 1B are not yet allowed to get vaccinations.

When can people in 1B get vaccinated?

The timeline is looking like early February. By late March, everyone in 1B should be offered at least one dose of the vaccine, LA County estimates.

1B Tier 1

Persons 65 years and older

And those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

Education

Childcare

Emergency services

Food and agriculture

1B Tier 2

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

Transportation and logistics

Industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services

Critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Phase 1C — March Through Early May

Those in Phase 1C are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

When can people in Phase 1C get the vaccine?

The estimated timeline begins in March. LA County Health estimates everyone in this phase will be offered at least one dose of the vaccine by late April and early May.

Who’s in this group?

Persons 50-64 years old

People 16-49 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

Water and wastewater

Defense

Energy

Chemical and hazardous materials

Communications and IT

Financial services

Government operations / community-based essential functions

Phase 2 — Mid-May or Early June

People listed in Phase 2 are not yet eligible for vaccines.

When can people in the Phase 2 group get vaccines?

Those in Phase 2 are estimated to be eligible by mid-May or early June.

Who is in Phase 2?

Persons 16-49 years old without high-risk medical conditions

Find out where you stand in the vaccine line with this interactive tool.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Need to know more?

Collapse

Here is an FAQ of vaccine distribution, answering everything from “how long will widespread vaccination take?” to possible side effects of taking the vaccine.

See more information from LA County here.

To learn about Orange County vaccine schedule, go here.

To learn about Riverside County’s vaccine clinics, go here.

To learn about San Bernardino County’s vaccine schedule, go here.

To learn about Ventura County’s vaccine schedule, go here.