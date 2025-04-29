LA County

LA County strike: See which public services are suspended or restricted

The public won't be able to access various programs and facilities unit Thursday morning.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

As some 55,000 unionized workers for the Los Angeles County government walked off the job Monday evening for a two-day strike, residents will likely see a stoppage or disruption in various services across the county for 48 hours with limited or suspended access to certain facilities.

Even the facilities that are open during the strike may experience delays due to a staffing shortage, the county warned.

Health care

At least seven health centers that offer primary care, mental health and pharmacy services are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Customers who typically seek care from the closed clinics are asked to contact a nearby health center. 

The following is the list of closed clinics.

  • Bell Health Center in Bell
  • Lake Los Angeles Community Clinic in Lake Los Angeles
  • Littlerock Community Clinic in Littlerock
  • East Los Angeles Health Center on Sunol Drive in LA
  • Curtis R. Tucker Health Center in Inglewood
  • Alvarado Health Center on W. 3rd Street in LA
  • La Puente Health Center in La Puente

See here to see the alternative options for patients seeking care at LA County clinics.

While daily operations at other clinic sites will remain open, most appointments for tuberculosis, immunizations and sexual health services will be rescheduled, according to the county website.

Health services for children

School-based wellness centers will also be fully or partially closed, affecting substance use prevention efforts and one-on-one counseling for students. 

Also all services by the county’s Mobile Therapy Unit will be canceled during the strike, forcing thousands of children with several physical and intellectual disabilities to miss their therapy.

LA County libraries

Public libraries run by the county provide a space for students after school while offering free Wi-Fi access. While the digital library on the LA County library system's website remains open, nearly 20 libraries across the region will be shut down until Thursday morning.

The following locations will be closed during the strike.

  • Littlerock Library
  • Florence Library
  • Willowbrook Library
  • East Rancho Dominguez Library in Compton
  • Anthony Quinn Library in East LA
  • Chet Holifield Library in Montebello
  • City Terrace Library
  • East Los Angeles Library on E 3rd Street
  • El Camino Real Library in East LA
  • Huntington Park Library
  • Los Nietos Library in Whittier
  • Sorensen Library in Whittier
  • Sunkist Library in La Puente
  • East Bookmobile
  • Gateway Bookmobile
  • Lennox Library
  • Acton Agua Dulce Library
  • Gardena Mayme Dear Library
  • Avalon Library

Parks and recreation

Some LA County parks will be closed along with the suspension of programs.

The following locations will be closed during the strike.

  • Bodger Park in Hawthrone
  • Charles White Park in Altadena
  • Charles Farnsworth Park in Altadena
  • Crescenta Valley Park in La Crescenta-Montrose
  • Dexter Park in Kagel Canyon
  • Dr. Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch
  • George Lane Park n Lancaster
  • Loma Alta Park
  • Michillinda Park in Pasadena
  • Mona Park in Willowbrook
  • Pearblossom Park
  • Pickens Canyon Park in La Crescenta-Montrose
  • Saybrook Park in East LA 
  • Two Strike Park La Crescenta-Montrose
  • Walnut Nature Park in Huntington Park
  • Southeast District Office
  • Southwest District Office
  • Central West District Office
  • East LA District Office
  • Heights District Office
  • SGV/LP District Office
  • Santa Clarita District Office
  • Foothill District Office
  • Antelope Valley District Office
  • Trail View in Rowland Heights
  • Washington Ave. Park in Compton

Beaches and harbors

Some beach restrooms will be closed while portable toilets and handwashing stations will remain available to the public.

Animal Care & Control

LA county residents who were hoping to reclaim their pets from county shelters or adopt animals may experience delays, the county said. 

But officials will still respond to priority calls, including those about injured animals and bite incidents.

See here for more detailed information on the facilities and programs impacted by the strike.

