As some 55,000 unionized workers for the Los Angeles County government walked off the job Monday evening for a two-day strike, residents will likely see a stoppage or disruption in various services across the county for 48 hours with limited or suspended access to certain facilities.

Even the facilities that are open during the strike may experience delays due to a staffing shortage, the county warned.

Health care

At least seven health centers that offer primary care, mental health and pharmacy services are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Customers who typically seek care from the closed clinics are asked to contact a nearby health center.

The following is the list of closed clinics.

Bell Health Center in Bell

Lake Los Angeles Community Clinic in Lake Los Angeles

Littlerock Community Clinic in Littlerock

East Los Angeles Health Center on Sunol Drive in LA

Curtis R. Tucker Health Center in Inglewood

Alvarado Health Center on W. 3rd Street in LA

La Puente Health Center in La Puente

See here to see the alternative options for patients seeking care at LA County clinics.

While daily operations at other clinic sites will remain open, most appointments for tuberculosis, immunizations and sexual health services will be rescheduled, according to the county website.

Health services for children

School-based wellness centers will also be fully or partially closed, affecting substance use prevention efforts and one-on-one counseling for students.

Also all services by the county’s Mobile Therapy Unit will be canceled during the strike, forcing thousands of children with several physical and intellectual disabilities to miss their therapy.

LA County libraries

Public libraries run by the county provide a space for students after school while offering free Wi-Fi access. While the digital library on the LA County library system's website remains open, nearly 20 libraries across the region will be shut down until Thursday morning.

The following locations will be closed during the strike.

Littlerock Library

Florence Library

Willowbrook Library

East Rancho Dominguez Library in Compton

Anthony Quinn Library in East LA

Chet Holifield Library in Montebello

City Terrace Library

East Los Angeles Library on E 3rd Street

El Camino Real Library in East LA

Huntington Park Library

Los Nietos Library in Whittier

Sorensen Library in Whittier

Sunkist Library in La Puente

East Bookmobile

Gateway Bookmobile

Lennox Library

Acton Agua Dulce Library

Gardena Mayme Dear Library

Avalon Library

Parks and recreation

Some LA County parks will be closed along with the suspension of programs.

The following locations will be closed during the strike.

Bodger Park in Hawthrone

Charles White Park in Altadena

Charles Farnsworth Park in Altadena

Crescenta Valley Park in La Crescenta-Montrose

Dexter Park in Kagel Canyon

Dr. Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch

George Lane Park n Lancaster

Loma Alta Park

Michillinda Park in Pasadena

Mona Park in Willowbrook

Pearblossom Park

Pickens Canyon Park in La Crescenta-Montrose

Saybrook Park in East LA

Two Strike Park La Crescenta-Montrose

Walnut Nature Park in Huntington Park

Southeast District Office

Southwest District Office

Central West District Office

East LA District Office

Heights District Office

SGV/LP District Office

Santa Clarita District Office

Foothill District Office

Antelope Valley District Office

Trail View in Rowland Heights

Washington Ave. Park in Compton

Beaches and harbors

Some beach restrooms will be closed while portable toilets and handwashing stations will remain available to the public.

Animal Care & Control

LA county residents who were hoping to reclaim their pets from county shelters or adopt animals may experience delays, the county said.

But officials will still respond to priority calls, including those about injured animals and bite incidents.

See here for more detailed information on the facilities and programs impacted by the strike.