LA District Attorney, lawmakers announce effort to stop looting during disasters

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and lawmakers are expected to announce legislation Monday they are proposing to toughen laws against looting and impersonating emergency workers during disasters and the recovery process.

The proposed legislation is scheduled to be announced Monday morning at the Hall of Justice.

The legislation was motivated by the devastating January wildfires with more than two dozen arrests of people accused of looting in fire zones, with some allegedly impersonating firefighters to avoid law enforcement.

“For those who commit crimes from looting to arson to impersonation of firefighters to price gouging to financial scams, justice will be swift and significant,” Hochman said when announcing charges last month. “You will be arrested, prosecuted, and punished to the full extent of the law. Targeting victims of these fires at their lowest moment is despicable and shameful, and this office will do everything in its power to support the victims and bring their victimizers to justice.”