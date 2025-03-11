Watts

LA seeks $1M bail for Watts business owners accused of causing metal explosions

The owners of Atlas Metal were on pretrial release following their September 2024 arraignment.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles County authorities want the owners of a metal recycling company, accused of causing an explosion next to a public high school in Watts, to be detained and remain in custody before a criminal trial.

The complaint filed by the LA County District Attorney’s office Tuesday alleged more combustible material was found during an inspection at Atlas Iron & Metal Company, next to Jordan High School, asking a judge to revoke pretrial release of Matthew and Gary Weisenberg.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The owners, in exchange for release, were supposed to comply with federal and local laws and not to have highly explosive materials on site. But inspectors found four compressed gas cylinders marked acetylene and one marked carbon dioxide, the district attorney’s office alleged. 

“The defendant’s actions disregard this Court’s orders presents a threat to public safety,” the complaint said. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The district attorney is also asking the owners’ bail to be set at $1 million while requesting that the metal processing company be shut down until it’s no longer in violation of the law. 

NBCLA reached out to Atlas for a response to the latest development.

A Watts community group said it’s supporting the district attorney’s decision.

“In any other criminal case, a defendant who continues to break the law and endanger the public would be taken into custody. Why should Atlas Metals be treated any differently?” said Timothy Wakins, CEO of Watts Labor Community Action Committee. “Their reckless disregard for safety is putting children and our broader community in harm’s way, and it’s time for the court to hold them accountable.”

Watts Sep 27, 2024

S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp indicted in August explosion at Watts recycling plant

Watts Aug 15, 2024

Watts residents appear in court demanding production stop at metal recycling plant

Last September, Atlas was indicted on 22 felony counts of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste without a permit and one felony count for the deposit of hazardous waste. 

Both owners also faced two misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain or operate a facility to minimize the possibility of a fire or explosion and one count of public nuisance.

The metal recycling plant  has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, including one from the Los Angeles Unified School District. 

This article tagged under:

WattsLos Angeles County District Attorney
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us