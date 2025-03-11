Los Angeles County authorities want the owners of a metal recycling company, accused of causing an explosion next to a public high school in Watts, to be detained and remain in custody before a criminal trial.

The complaint filed by the LA County District Attorney’s office Tuesday alleged more combustible material was found during an inspection at Atlas Iron & Metal Company, next to Jordan High School, asking a judge to revoke pretrial release of Matthew and Gary Weisenberg.

The owners, in exchange for release, were supposed to comply with federal and local laws and not to have highly explosive materials on site. But inspectors found four compressed gas cylinders marked acetylene and one marked carbon dioxide, the district attorney’s office alleged.

“The defendant’s actions disregard this Court’s orders presents a threat to public safety,” the complaint said.

The district attorney is also asking the owners’ bail to be set at $1 million while requesting that the metal processing company be shut down until it’s no longer in violation of the law.

NBCLA reached out to Atlas for a response to the latest development.

A Watts community group said it’s supporting the district attorney’s decision.

“In any other criminal case, a defendant who continues to break the law and endanger the public would be taken into custody. Why should Atlas Metals be treated any differently?” said Timothy Wakins, CEO of Watts Labor Community Action Committee. “Their reckless disregard for safety is putting children and our broader community in harm’s way, and it’s time for the court to hold them accountable.”

Last September, Atlas was indicted on 22 felony counts of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste without a permit and one felony count for the deposit of hazardous waste.

Both owners also faced two misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain or operate a facility to minimize the possibility of a fire or explosion and one count of public nuisance.

The metal recycling plant has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, including one from the Los Angeles Unified School District.