MLB

Dodgers-Padres game gets ugly on and off the field

Fans threw baseballs, water bottles and trash at Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar after taunting a fan in the first inning.

By Mekahlo Medina and Benjamin Papp

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 6: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after making a jumping catch into the crowd to rob a home run in the first inning during game two of the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

What was supposed to be a fun and friendly local rivalry is getting ugly on and off the field. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Padres Sunday night for game two of the National League Divisional Series. 

The Dodgers suffered a crippling 10-2 defeat, but fans say more than a game was lost that night. Already suffering from a rough image, fans say they can do better. 

“It’s so stupid… no one knows how to behave themselves” said Dodgers fan Crystal Yanez.

“You shouldn’t be throwing stuff on the field, that’s my main point” said attendee Chris Oliver. “But at the same time, the players, you got to act accordingly, too.”

Dodger fans also said padres players were taunting them all night. 

It started when Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar nabbed a near Dodger’s home run in the first inning. 

Later in the 7th inning Profar tossed a ball to the crowd as a fun souvenir. Dodgers fans threw it back alongside other baseballs, empty water bottles and trash.

Umpires stopped the game for several minutes to calm fans before restarting play. 

In a postgame interview Profar said the situation felt “dangerous,” and that he had a similar experience with San Francisco Giants fans.

The Padres are limiting ticket sales to Dodgers fans for game three and four at Petco Park. 

Online tickets directly from the Padres organization can only be purchased by residents of San Diego, Baja California and Imperial, southern Orange, southern Riverside, La Paz, Mohave, Yuma and Clark counties. They say they want to hold a home-field advantage, and a stadium filled with dodger blue won’t give them that.

