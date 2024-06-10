The family of a teenager who was shot and killed after a birthday party held a “graduation” ceremony in Long Beach on the first anniversary of his death.

Quincy Reese Jr. died following a nightclub shooting in South Los Angeles on June 10, 2023 with a gunshot wound to the head.

The "graduation" ceremony was took place at El Dorado Park West in Long Beach in lieu of the fact that the teen had not yet even graduated high school when his life was cut short at just 16 years old.

"We waited so long -- for so very long for this moment. And it wasn't supposed to be like this," Paradisha Cooperwood, his mom said while wearing a blue graduation gown. "He was supposed to be here to celebrate himself."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to his family, the Crenshaw High teen excelled in sports and academics. The non-profit Hoop Justice has since created an Annual Memorial Scholarship to honor Reese Jr.’s life.

Homicide investigators said that even though hundreds of kids attended the party that night, very few have come forward with any information. A year later, still no arrests have been made.

Quincy Reese Sr. said he and his family continue to call the LAPD for updates to no avail.

The family has put forward a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.