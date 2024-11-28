Los Angeles female mariachi singer collaborates with Kendrick Lamar

A music collaboration born in Los Angeles has now gone viral.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar selected local Mariachi singer Deyra Barrera, 49, for his latest album "GNX."

The Compton native first heard Barrera sing at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the World Series. Barrera was performing a tribute for the late Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

“He is one of my angels. My friend,” said Barrera.

Being able to perform on a stage has been the Mariachi singer’s dream since she was little girl.

“Since I was a kid, I was dreaming that.”

She grew up in Sonora, Mexico and moved to Los Angeles with her family when she was 18-years-old to continue to find new opportunities.

“My mom, my sister and I were singing every month to get money, pay rent, eat,” explained Barrera.

The singer’s name has now taken the national stage after her vocals were featured in the Lamar album.

“It was a dream to do something bigger, and this is something. The biggest thing I have ever had in my life,” added Barrera.

It’s a collaboration that is merging Marichi and Hip-Hop.

“When Kendrick Lamar releases music, it’s always an expectation to see how he’s going to pay homage to Compton – to Southern California where he’s from. Seeing somebody like this, like Deyra Barrera, who’s a Mariachi singer and part of the Mexican community, really shows how important the Mexican community is for Kendrick and for Southern California at large as well,” said Tomás Mier, Rolling Stone Staff Writer.

Barrera said the opportunity to collaborate with Lamar is a dream come true.

“I can only hope this collaboration inspires others to embrace their cultural narratives. Thank you for being a trailblazer. I am forever grateful for our collaboration and the magic we have created today,” said Barrera in an online statement thanking Lamar.