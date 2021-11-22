With the pandemic and inflation, it may be difficult to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. That's why several organizations are making it their mission that no one goes hungry by giving away free turkeys and boxes of side dishes.

Here's a collection of some of the organizations offering up free food for those in need.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is giving free food to those in need through self-service distribution. You must wear a face mask at all times.

Use this portal to find a location near you.

YMCA and FEEDLA are giving out free birds. Find a location here. You must reserve a turkey and set a pickup time prior to arrival.

Nov. 22

Bell Community Center: 6250 Pine Ave., Bell, CA 90201. From 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, City of Bell officials and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will provide free turkeys for more than 500 families. Families who attend will also receive a 20 pound box of food.

6250 Pine Ave., Bell, CA 90201. From 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, City of Bell officials and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will provide free turkeys for more than 500 families. Families who attend will also receive a 20 pound box of food. Americana Tax and Financial : 400 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301. Food baskets will be delivered to 300 families in need from 6 - 8 p.m.

: 400 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301. Food baskets will be delivered to 300 families in need from 6 - 8 p.m. Los Angeles Council District 6 Office : 9300 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Arleta, CA 91331. Starting at 9 a.m., Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez will distribute 600 turkeys and boxes of groceries to needy families before Thanksgiving. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

: 9300 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Arleta, CA 91331. Starting at 9 a.m., Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez will distribute 600 turkeys and boxes of groceries to needy families before Thanksgiving. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last. Hollenbeck Youth Center: 2015 E 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033. Starting at 9 a.m., the Inner-City Games and Hollenbeck Police Business Council will distribute 1,000 turkeys and other food to downtown families during their 40th Annual Turkey Drive.

Nov. 23

Councilor Gil Cedillo's Office : 1901 W 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057/11 a.m. Los Angeles City Council Member Gil Cedillo's office will distribute free Thanksgiving turkeys to low-income families.

: 1901 W 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057/11 a.m. Los Angeles City Council Member Gil Cedillo's office will distribute free Thanksgiving turkeys to low-income families. West Coast Lions Football: 700 West Laurel St., Compton, CA 90221/. From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. free turkeys will be given out. For further information, click here.

Raising Cane's in City of Industry : Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers partnered with a 13-year-old viral DJ sensation who's appeared on the Ellen Show to give out 100 turkeys. DJ Livia will hand out turkeys to the first 100 people in line. The giveaway is from 12-2 p.m. at Raising Cane’s at 1420 S. Azusa Ave. in City of Industry.

: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers partnered with a 13-year-old viral DJ sensation who's appeared on the Ellen Show to give out 100 turkeys. DJ Livia will hand out turkeys to the first 100 people in line. The giveaway is from 12-2 p.m. at Raising Cane’s at 1420 S. Azusa Ave. in City of Industry. Compton College : The turkey giveaway begins at 10 a.m. It is only for Compton College students with a student ID number. Find more information here .

: The turkey giveaway begins at 10 a.m. It is only for Compton College students with a student ID number. Find more information . City of Inglewood: The city of Inglewood is giving out free turkeys from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hollywood Park. Registering ahead if required for this drive-thru event sponsored by Snoop Dogg, LA Chargers, LA Rams and others. No walk-ups are allowed. Register here.

Nov. 24

Harbor City Food Pantry: Located at 1034 W. 252nd St., Harbor City. Turkey kits, including an uncooked turkey and ingredients to make sides will be given out from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. To reserve a turkey kit, click here.

Located at 1034 W. 252nd St., Harbor City. Turkey kits, including an uncooked turkey and ingredients to make sides will be given out from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Union Station Homeless Services: On Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the volunteers located at 412 S Raymond Ave. in Pasadena will be handing out meals via walk up or drive-thru lines. The meals will need to be reheated. Learn more here.

Want to help? Learn more about NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Help for the Hungry here.

