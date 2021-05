A pursuit on streets and freeways Wednesday in the San Gabriel Valley ended with a PIT maneuver that sent the car into a spin.

The driver of the possibly stolen Mustang was chased by deputies in the city of Industry before heading east into the West Covina area.

The chase ended when a deputy used the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to whip the car around. The driver was taken into custody.

