LAPD

Passenger Window Shattered After Driver Shot at on 110 Freeway

An investigation was underway after a driver was shot at on the 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area, authorities said.

Someone from a car carrying four people opened fire on another car on the northbound 110 Freeway near Manchester at about 2:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It appears the driver who was fired upon pulled off the freeway on Slauson Avenue and reported the shooting.

LA City Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but LAPD could not confirm that. The person's condition was not available.

CHP did not have information on the shooting.

The vehicle authorities were looking for was a white 2010 Nissan Maxima. It's believed the weapon used was a handgun.

This article tagged under:

LAPD110 freeway
