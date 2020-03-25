Average Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Amount Since January 2018

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Jan. 6, 2018, decreasing 2.7 cents to $3.216.

The average price has dropped 24 consecutive days and 27 of the past 28, decreasing 35.1 cents, including 3.4 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 16.6 cents less than a week ago, 35 cents lower than a month ago and 34.1 cents below what is was one year ago. It has dropped 39.9 cents since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped to its lowest amount since Jan. 5, 2018, decreasing 2.2 cents to $3.177. It has dropped 29 consecutive days, decreasing 34.2 cents, including 2.1 cents on Tuesday.

#Gas is $1.79 a gallon in Jurupa Valley. Price were just dropped from $2.89. The flying J on the corner of Etiwanda and Van Buren. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/4UM7mKHRX8 — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) March 24, 2020

The Orange County average price is 14.4 cents less than one week ago, 34.2 cents lower than one month ago and 33.7 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped 36.8 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are the result of the significant decrease of commercial and general motorist traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak and increased oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply and lowering the price, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.