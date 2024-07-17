Stepping inside the Avalon Arts & Cultural Alliance’s creative center in Wilmington, one could be instantly transported with the visual, audio and digital forms of art,

Every corner of the center is dedicated to beauty, culture and learning with a collection of art and STEM programs that are mostly free for children.

But to get to the arts center, visitors will have to face the realities of Avalon Boulevard outside first.

Volunteers like Louise Pachella often dread opening the door to the street, never knowing what they will find outside whether it’s feces, trash or bulky items like a few mattresses.

“How do you get people to come into this really cool space when they have to travel over all of that?” Pachella asked.

The illegal dumping of trash is frequently caught on the center’s security cameras

In June, a man appeared to have a drug-related episode and overdose right outside the center’s door.

Luckily, the city of Los Angeles is stepping up with a new, private security contract for Avalon Boulevard between Water and Opp Streets,

Councilmember Tim McOsker, who represents the area, said the decision was based on countless complaints about vandalism, illegal dumping and other petty crime.

The Council District 15’s funds, state redevelopment money as well as the Avalon Merchant Improvement District’s dues will pay the roughly $500,000 cost for the two-year agreement with Peak Security.

“Think of it as an unarmed response to our public safety,” McOsker said. “What that will do is have eyes on the street from early in the morning until late at night or early the following morning.”

The workers at the arts center hope that the change will help the safety and vibrance within the community to be reflected on the streets outside.

“We're very hopeful that with some kind of regular attention to this area, that we can get the help that we need,” Pachella said.

This isn’t the first time this area has paid for private security. It’s been a year since the last security contract expired.

There was a notable increase in petty crime, so the hope is, there will be a notable decrease with these security officers back on the streets, McOsker said,