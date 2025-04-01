As the driver of a Lamborghini had yet to be found following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hancock Park early Monday, data from the Los Angeles Police Department shows many hit-and-run drivers are never arrested.

Among the more than 7,500 hit-and-run crashes with injuries that happened each year in 2022, 2023 and 2024, fewer than 2% involved fatalities, and roughly 1% led to arrests, according to the LAPD's public-facing collection of traffic collision and arrest data.

As of mid-March, the city had recorded 18 deadly hit-and-runs since January 1, a 28% reduction, and an overall 13% reduction in hit-and-runs with serious injuries or fatalities when compared with the same period last year.

The total number of traffic fatalities, including hit-and-runs and other kinds of incidents, dropped by nearly 40% in LA during the first months of the year, the LAPD reported.

As of Monday afternoon, the identity of the female victim in the Hancock Park crash had not been made public. She was believed to be in her 30s.

The LAPD said it was still searching for the driver of the Lamborghini SUV.