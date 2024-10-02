Los Angeles’ Jewish community began the High Holy Days Wednesday by celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

But as the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli neighborhoods approaches, security will be heightened around temples and Jewish gatherings.

Sinai Temple in Westwood also stepped up security as thousands of people were expected to gather for a Rosh Hashanah celebration.

“This is the story of the Jewish people,” Rabbi Nicole Guzik from Sinai Temple said. “Whenever there is destruction, whenever there is suffering, what we have learned through time is resilience. There’s strength. There’s hope.”

Wednesday’s Rosh Hashanah celebration at Sinai Temple was expected to be the most secure ever, according to temple officials, in the midst of a rise in antisemitic attacks.

“Security is our prime importance with our children in our school, with our families here,” Rabbi Erez Sherman said.

Chief Dominic Choi of the Los Angeles Police Department said law enforcement is talking with community leaders to create plans if anything happens.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is also partnering with private security to increase patrols during the High Holy Days.

On Friday, Sinai Temple is also set to host a survivor of the Nova Festival where many of the Oct. 7 victims were killed or taken hostage a year ago.