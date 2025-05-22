After two people were shot and killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles’ Jewish community Thursday was on heightened alert as law enforcement officials increased patrols around synagogues, temples and community centers.

Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, said he and others struggled to make sense of the hate as lit candles were placed next to the picture of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

“What we saw last night was an Israeli tragedy and also an American tragedy,” Bachar said. “We need to draw the line between free speech and hate speech.”

The couple was killed outside the capital Jewish museum while attending a young diplomats’ reception organized by the American Jewish Committee.

Those who have connections to the organization mourned the victims’ deaths as they worked closely with colleagues in Los Angeles.

“The program they attended was really the best of humanity, an effort to build bridges of understanding in the Middle East and everywhere in the world,” Richard Hirschhaut, regional director of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Jewish Committee said. “We will have to continue to be vigilant to make sure that security is our paramount priority.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it’s increased patrols and implemented additional security measures near religious buildings.

“Although there are no known credible threats, we are maintaining a heightened level of vigilance considering recent events,” the sheriff’s department said.

The Israeli Consulate of Los Angeles also has increased patrols at its buildings to make sure there are no victims of copycat crimes.

“This is a moment for people of good will and conscience to come together and say enough is enough,” Hirschhaut said. “We have to stop the hate.”