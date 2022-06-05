California primary

Hundreds of Additional Vote Centers Open in LA County. Find One Near You

Voters have more early voting options ahead of Tuesday's California primary election.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Voters at the LA County elections office.

More than 500 additional vote centers opened for the second weekend of voting in the California primary election.

A total of 642 vote centers are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting or ballot drop-off.

Click here to find a location near you. Here's how to track your ballot once you've mailed it or dropped it off.

California primary Jun 3

How to Track Your California Primary Election Ballot

la mayor race Jun 2

Get to Know All the LA Mayoral Candidates Appearing on the June 7 Ballot

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Registered voters who were sent vote-by-mail ballots can return their ballots by mail by Tuesday, drop them off at a vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location, which can be found here.

People who missed the registration deadline can still register at any Los Angeles County vote center through Tuesday. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified.

More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at bit.ly/3lsQ9D2.

Voters in Los Angeles will decide races citywide races for mayor, controller and city attorney, and City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Voters in LA County also s will decide the race for LA County Sheriff and two supervisor seats.

The primary also includes the elections for governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

The top two candidates in each race will continue to a runoff in November, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the primary. Elections for Los Angeles City Council districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 include only two candidates and will be decided in June.

This article tagged under:

California primarydecision 2022
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us