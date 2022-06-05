Hundreds of Additional Vote Centers Open in LA County. Find One Near You

More than 500 additional vote centers opened for the second weekend of voting in the California primary election.

A total of 642 vote centers are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting or ballot drop-off.

Click here to find a location near you. Here's how to track your ballot once you've mailed it or dropped it off.

Registered voters who were sent vote-by-mail ballots can return their ballots by mail by Tuesday, drop them off at a vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location, which can be found here.

People who missed the registration deadline can still register at any Los Angeles County vote center through Tuesday. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified.

More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at bit.ly/3lsQ9D2.

Voters in Los Angeles will decide races citywide races for mayor, controller and city attorney, and City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Voters in LA County also s will decide the race for LA County Sheriff and two supervisor seats.

The primary also includes the elections for governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

The top two candidates in each race will continue to a runoff in November, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the primary. Elections for Los Angeles City Council districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 include only two candidates and will be decided in June.