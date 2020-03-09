Los Angeles, Long Beach Harbor Commissions to Discuss Clean Truck Rate Fund

The Harbor Commissions of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will hold a joint meeting Monday to consider a commitment to implementing a "Clean Truck Fund Rate,'' which would charge companies $10 per cargo unit for using trucks that aren't fueled by cleaner energy.

The ports' Clean Air Action Plan has established a goal of using 100% zero-emissions trucks by 2035, and a component of the overall strategy to transition the truck fleet is to establish a Clean Truck Fund Rate, port officials said.

Staff from both ports are recommending a rate of $10 per twenty-foot- equivalent unit to be charged to cargo owners who load containers with trucks that use non-zero emission or low-nitrogen oxide fuel.

There is an effort to clean up the air at the port. NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks with Marc Carrell, President and CEO of the air-quality advocacy group “Breathe California on their effort to eliminate diesel trucks.

On average, $18 per container is estimated to be collected, which is anticipated to generate $90 million in the first year, port officials said, and the money collected from the Clean Truck Fund Rate each year will be used to incentivize cargo owners to use cleaner trucks.

If the resolution is approved, the California Air Resources Board must first set its low-nitrogen oxide engine emission standard, anticipated to occur this spring, and the ports must establish a mechanism to collect the rate at the gate before implementing the rates, also anticipated to occur this spring.

Once both of those actions occur, the ports will present a tariff amendment to their respective boards to implement the rate, port officials said, and they expect to begin collecting fees later this year.