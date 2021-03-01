Los Angeles Magazine and Orange Coast Magazine Launch Cutest Pet Contest

Los Angeles Magazine and Orange Coast Magazine invite pet owners to enter the first-ever PetFest Cutest Pet Contest presented by NutriSource. Entries will be accepted from February 11 to March 10 for a chance to win the Cutest Pet honors in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Contest is open to all pets and entry fee is $25 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting each publication’s charity of choice.

Los Angeles proceeds benefit spcaLA which is dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention, and advocacy. Orange Coast proceeds benefit Barks of Love Animal Rescue which is an all-volunteer and all-breed dog rescue in Orange County specializing in match-making dogs with families.

Two cutest pet winners will be named, one for each county and will be determined by online votes taking place from March 11 to April 8. The winners will participate in a photo shoot and be featured in the July 2021 issue in their respective magazine - Los Angeles or Orange Coast magazines.

For more information on entering and voting, visit PetFestLA.com for Los Angeles and PetFestOC.com for Orange County. Follow on social media @lamag and @orangecoastmag.