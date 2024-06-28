Authorities looked for young sexual assault victims who may have been targeted by a 25-year-old man portraying himself as a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

Kenneth Tellez Ordonez was arrested on June 12 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in April.

Investigators believe he targeted teenage girls between 11 and 16 years old from a middle school in Koreatown and tried to meet them in person to have sex with them.

There are at least three girls who were assaulted by him, the LAPD said.

In addition to over 13 other teens whom he contacted between March and May, detectives think there may be more victims.

The earliest alleged assault was committed in February of 2023, the LAPD added.

Detectives also said the suspect used different cars, including a yellow Scion TC and a older blue Ford Mustang convertible, to assault the victims.

Kenneth Tellez Ordonez was described to be about 5 feet and 3 inches and 173 pounds.

The LAPD urged other victims and people with information about him to come forward.