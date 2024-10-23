LA Metro rolling out concealed weapons detection pilot at Union Station

Prompted by violent attacks on Metro's buses and light rails, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) launched a new safety program Wednesday to detect concealed weapons.

Similar to security implemented in amusement parks, the concealed weapons detection system will screen passengers as they walk through pillars.

“That pillar will send a signal,” said Robert Gummer, Metro's deputy chief of system security and law enforcement. “Every fifth person that comes through will get directed to a screening.”

Testing for the safety technology started in September and is expected to be assessed through December.

Officials said the system is non-invasive while also trying to detect any possible threats.

In addition to the pillars, CCTV cameras will be used to detect weapons using video analytics.

“It will notify security and that passenger will be pulled aside for a screening,” Gummer said.

In order for the technology to become permanent, officials said they want to ensure its reliability.

“We’re looking to see what works,” said Gummer. “(We will) actually study the impact and bring that to the board for recommendations.Then we will decide what the next steps are.”

In the last year, around 152 weapons related arrests have been made, double since the year before, according to Metro safety officials.

Additionally, the agency has implemented a plan to install security barriers on all buses, in response to a passenger being fatally shot aboard a hijacked Metro bus, late September.

As for major events, such as Friday's World Series game, Gummer said officials are prepared.

“For the public, we are already ready,” Gummer said. “When we think about technology, it's just augmenting what we are already doing.”

As for now, there is not a definitive date on when the technology will be implemented around all Metro buses and light rails, according to Gummer.