Los Angeles

FBI Offers Reward for Suspect Wanted in Murder of Ex-Girlfriend 20 Years Ago

By City News Service

Saul Aguilar, Jr. is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles, California. In December of 1997, the victim was found in her home with a shotgun wound to her upper torso.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago, the FBI said Wednesday.

The victim was found in December 1997 in her home with a shotgun wound to her upper torso, according to the agency.

The FBI is seeking 49-year-old Saul Aguilar Jr., who has various aliases, including Marcelo Aguilar Garcia, Sal Aguilar, Saul Avila, Sal Fernando Avila and Sal Fernando.

He is described as about 5-feet-8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos, including a picture of a man and a woman, an Aztec warrior on his back, "Saul'' on his chest, "Aguilar'' on his stomach and "Surenos'' in an unidentified area.

Aguilar is "reportedly a heavy methamphetamine user,'' and has ties to Mexicali, Mexico, according to the FBI.

He was charged with murder and a California arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 5, 1998, the FBI said. He was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, on June 23, 1998.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was encouraged to call their local FBI office or the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

