Los Angeles' Mobile Vaccine Clinics Have Administered 100K Doses in Last 4 Months

Los Angeles' Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE) program has administered 100,000 doses across the city, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday.

“Our MOVE clinics represent the very best of our vaccination campaign -- an effort rooted in equity, driven by public health experts and fueled by the knowledge that every person vaccinated moves us one step closer to defeating this pandemic,” Garcetti said.

“A person's ZIP code or neighborhood should never be a barrier to accessing life-saving vaccines, and this week's milestone is a reflection of our commitment to putting shots into the arms of Angelenos no matter where they live. We still have more work to do, and we need everyone to urge family members and friends to get vaccinated soon.”

The program -- which is a partnership between the Mayor's Office of Public Safety, the Los Angeles Fire Department and CORE -- includes 10 rotating clinics deployed into neighborhoods most affected by COVID-19, with the highest distribution in Vermont Square, South Park and L.A. Flower Mart locations, Garcetti's office said.

Up to 1,500 doses are administered each day, and 90% of the doses have gone into the arms of people of color and 66% to people who identify as Hispanic, according to Garcetti's office.

“Los Angeles City, LAFD and CORE launched vaccine mobile units in January, understanding early on that reaching hard-hit and marginalized communities with vaccines requires providing direct access to these communities with small, nimble units,” said Ann Lee, CORE Co-founder and CEO. “These units are all the more critical to keeping these communities safe as we see demand for vaccines begin to drop.”

City-run vaccine sites as a whole have administered more than 1.1 million doses as of Sunday, according to Garcetti's office.

A list of weekly MOVE clinics, as well as the city's larger-scale vaccination sites, can be found at coronavirus.lacity.org/GetVaccinated.