Los Angeles museum workers pushing to unionize

Workers at Los Angeles County's Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits Tuesday announced efforts to unionize, citing what they call a need for better wages, safer working conditions and increased diversity.

The Natural History Museum & Tar Pits Workers Union would represent almost 300 workers and include performers, engineers, educators, guest relations associates and more, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 36.

In a letter that was circulated among staff, workers listed numerous issues they said they hope to address through the union, including better pay, benefits and compensation; transparency; safe working conditions; inclusion, diversity and accessibility; and a desire to have a workplace that values, empowers and advocates for its employees.

"Uniting as a community of workers is the best way we can make our voices heard and truly make the museums welcoming places for everyone to visit,'' Tyler Nicholas, who works at the NHM's community science program, said in a statement.

Amy Hood, director of communications for the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said in a statement that the foundation recognizes the employees' right to organize.

"The L.A. County Museum of Natural History Foundation is aware of and acknowledges the recent decision by some employees to form a union,'' she said. "The Foundation communicated with the union, the Natural History Museum & Tar Pits Workers Union, today to confirm receipt of their request and affirm that the Foundation recognizes employees have the right to organize consistent with the National Labor Relations Act.''

The union says a key factor driving the effort is a growing frustration over "stagnant wages'' that fail to keep up with Los Angeles' rising cost of living. According to AFSCME, despite management insisting the museums could not afford better pay, benefits and compensation for employees, the NHM recently spent $75 million dollars to open a brand-new wing and community hub last fall.

In the letter notifying museum management and the board of trustees of plans to form a union, museum workers urged NHM and LBTP to grant voluntary recognition by March 31.

Many nonprofit and cultural institutions in Los Angeles County such as the Museum of Contemporary Art, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and Academy Foundation of Motion Pictures, have granted voluntary recognition to their staff unions, all of whom also organized with AFSCME Council 36 and are part of AFSCME Cultural Workers United, the union said.