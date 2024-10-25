Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles, New York archbishops make World Series wager to benefit students 

If the name Mookie “Betts” is any sign, Los Angeles Archbishop Gomez should be in good hands

By Benjamin Papp

The catholic church and gambling – that’s not a pairing one sees every day. 

But Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York and Archbishop José H. Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles are putting their money where their mouth is while supporting Catholic students in the process.

In a YouTube video released Friday, the pair have agreed to wager classic New York bagels for Los Angeles staple Randy’s donuts on this year’s World Series. 

They’ve also agreed to raise money for their respective schools from donors online, which has reached over $2,100. The archbishop with the winning team will receive 60% of the total funds, and the other 40%.

All proceeds collected will go directly to the school and Catholic Education Program, which provide needs-based tuition assistance for students attending Catholic schools in Los Angeles

“This is going to be a great World Series,” said Archbishop Gomez. “Baseball truly unites us as a country, but in every contest there has to be a winner, and that will be the Dodgers! I know my friend Cardinal Dolan is a good sport, and I’m going to enjoy the New York bagels that he will be sending me.”

Cardinal Dolan thanked Gomez for agreeing to the friendly wager.

“I’m looking forward to three things: 1. A great World Series with the Yankees winning their 28th Championship; 2. Enjoying Randy's Donuts; 3. Raising awareness of and support for the John Cardinal O’Connor School and the Catholic Education Foundation of Los Angeles,” Dolan said.

Donations can be made at baseballunites.com

