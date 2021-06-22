LA Phil

Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces Return to Live Concerts

The return will come after a 19-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Associated Press

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Oct. 9 after a 19-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021/22 season was announced Tuesday by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and executives of the LA Phil.

“Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us,” Dudamel said in a statement. “This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists.”

More than 10 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Los Angeles County, where case rates, hospitalizations and death have plunged in what was once an epicenter of the pandemic. The daily test positivity rate Monday was just 0.7%.

