Los Angeles' protest-related costs rise to over $32 million

The city will have to use $22 million from the reserve funds, the city controller said. 

By Valeria Macias

Los Angeles has spent more than $32 million responding to the citywide unrest sparked by federal immigration raids, with the overwhelming majority of the costs tied to the Los Angeles Police Department’s tactical deployments and overtime operations.

According to updated data from the Los Angeles City Controller’s Office, as of June 20, the total cost of the city’s response to the protests has reached more than $32 million.

"The federal government's violent ICE raids are tearing families apart, causing fear in our communities and making the city of LA even more broke," City Controller Kenneth Meija said in a social media post.

Of that, a staggering $29 million, roughly 92%, is attributable to LAPD activities, including a citywide tactical alert, officer overtime and deployment of riot squads across downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

The second-largest line item in the city’s spending is linked to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which cost the city over $1 million in costs.

The city has also spent $1.4 million in cleaning up public property damage with nearly $86,000 being spent on graffiti removal alone.

The $32 million estimate does not include future legal costs from lawsuits.

After the 2020 George Floyd protests, the city paid out more than $20 million in legal settlements related to police conduct, with dozens of cases still pending.

The updated financial figures come at a particularly difficult time for city leadership. Mayor Bass recently approved a $13 billion city budget that included hundreds of job cuts and deep reductions in city services to address a nearly $1 billion shortfall. 

