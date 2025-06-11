Curfew ordered for part of downtown Los Angeles after looting and vandalism

A limited curfew will go into effect Tuesday for part of downtown Los Angeles after several nights of violence that followed largely peaceful daytime protests over immigration enforcement raids, Mayor Bass said.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and may continue for several days. It includes about 1 square mile of downtown Los Angeles from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and the 10 Freeway to the point where it merges with the 110 and 5 freeways.

The curfew does not apply to residents in the area.

"If you do not live or work in downtown LA, stay away," Mayor Karen Bass said.

The order comes after a weekend of protests that turned violent in the downtown LA area. On Monday, largely peaceful protests during the day were followed by a night of looting and vandalism.

Bass said a curfew had been considered for several days, but was deemed necessary after 23 business were looted or vandalized Monday night.

More than 100 arrests were reported Monday in downtown LA, the LAPD said. There have been at least 200 arrests by the LAPD and CHP since Friday, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.

Demonstrations continued Tuesday near federal buildings in downtown LA. Some protesters walked onto the 101 Freeway, briefly halting traffic before a line of officers directed them off the freeway.